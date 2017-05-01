Underwood's staff tables 10 more offers

Other Related Content College basketball extra: Smith staying home to 'represent'

CHAMPAIGN — The first evaluation period last month brought new names onto the Illinois recruiting radar. Top national players like 2018 recruits Silvio De Sousa and Elijah Weaver. One of the top 2018 players in Illinois in Simeon's Talen Horton-Tucker.

This past weekend — the second evaluation period for college basketball coaches to hit the recruiting trail — did the same, as Illinois' recruiting board filled up even further.

Added Monday were four Class of 2018 wings — Keldon Johnson, Nassir Little, Jerome Hunter and D.J. Stewart — a 2018 point guard (Eric Ayala), two 2018 big men (Amadou Sow and Morris Udeze), a 2019 center (Kofi Cockburn) and two 2020 guards (Adam Miller and Nimari Burnett).

Johnson is the highest-ranked of the bunch. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing out of Huntington Prep (W.Va.) is ranked as high as No. 21 in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports, which also has him as a five-star prospect.

Johnson has been one of the top scorers in the EYBL this spring, playing for Boo Williams, and is ranked seventh on the circuit at 21.5 points per game. He has more than two dozen Division I offers.

Little is just as sought after. The 6-6 wing out of Orlando Christian Prep is a consensus four-star prospect ranked as high as No. 32 in the Top247. He's currently averaging 17.3 points and seven rebounds per game for 1 Family in the Gold Division on the adidas Uprising circuit.

Hunter, a 6-7 wing out of Pickerington (Ohio) North, averaged 20.6 ppg for the Mustangs during the 2016-17 season and currently plays for OH-Nova in the Silver Division of the adidas Uprising circuit.

The Illini watched Stewart play this weekend for Mississippi Express on the EYBL circuit. The 6-6 three-star wing out of Benoit, Miss., is averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 rebounds so far this spring.

Ayala has more than two dozen Division I offers of his own. The 6-5 Putnam Science Academy point guard is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked No. 62 in the 2018 class by Scout. He's averaging 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for WeR1 in the Under Armour Association.

Illinois is Sow's first offer. The Bamako, Mali, native plays at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., and for the Oakland Soldiers on the EYBL circuit. The 6-9 three-star forward is averaging nine points and 7.5 rebounds for the Soldiers.

Udeze picked up offers from Wichita State and New Mexico State along with the Illini's on Monday. The 6-8 center out of Richmond, Texas, is averaging 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds on the UAA circuit for Houston Defenders, but broke out for 15.3 ppg and 9.3 rpg in his final three games this past weekend.

The offer for Cockburn, a 6-10, 225-pound center out of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Christ the King High School, is another example of Illinois' recruiting extending to the East Coast with assistant coach Orlando Antigua on staff.

Cockburn is averaging 12.6 points on 55 percent shooting and 10.2 rebounds through eight games in the first two EYBL sessions with New York Renaissance. He's ranked as high as No. 36 by Rivals in the Class of 2019 and is a consensus four-star center.

Illinois' 2020 offers went to a pair of in-state point guard targets. Miller is a 6-2 prospect out of Peoria Manual and had an offer from the previous Illinois staff, while Burnett is a 6-2 recruit out of Morgan Park. Burnett, whose Illini offer is his first from a high-major program, had 24 points in Morgan Park's Class 3A title-game victory.