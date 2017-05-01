UPDATE: Two new offers out for Illini hoops

Brad Underwood brought a national recruiter on board when he hired Orlando Antigua as an assistant coach. The latter's East Coast ties are already being put to use on the recruiting trail with several scholarships offered.

The latest recipient was Kofi Cockburn. Andrew Slater, of 247Sports, reported Monday morning that Cockburn received an Illinois offer along with one from Oregon. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound center out of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Christ the King High School is playing this spring on the Nike EYBL circuit for New York Renassaince.

Both Underwood and Antigua watched Cockburn play Saturday in Westfield, Ind., against Meanstreets, which is led by 2018 recruiting target and Champaign Central grad Tim Finke. Cockburn had 14 points and 15 rebounds in the New York Rens' 72-68 loss.

Cockburn is averaging 12.6 points on 55 percent shooting and 10.2 through eight games in the first two EYBL sessions. Ranked as high as No. 36 by Rivals in the Class of 2019, the consensus four-star center has received offers from Georgetown, Rhode Island, Creighton, Oklahoma State, LSU, Florida State and Syracuse in the past week.

Cockburn is the third player from the Tri-state area to receive an Illinois offer in the last three days. Also offered were 2017/2018 wing Justin Minaya (Harrington Park, N.J.) and 2019 four-star forward Aidan Igiehon (Brooklyn).

Also offered Monday was Pickerington (Ohio) North wing Jerome Hunter. The 6-7, four-star recruit is ranked No. 80 by Rivals and No. 81 by Scout in the Class of 2018 and averaged 20.6 ppg during the 2016-17 season for the Panthers.

Hunter reportedly holds other power six offers from North Carolina State, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Butler, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan, West Virginia, Penn State and Xavier.