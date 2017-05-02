Another 2018 forward gets Illini offer

Other Related Content Underwood's staff tables 10 more offers

Nearly a dozen prospects received an Illinois offer Monday, spanning the 2018, 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes. Among the later additions Monday evening was Florida forward Colin Castleton, who snared his second high-major offer when the Illini got involved.

Castleton, a 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward, out of Deland, Fla., is another low post target in the Class of 2018 for Illinois. He averaged 23.3 points, 11 rebounds and 5.4 blocks per game this past season at Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach.

Castleton is playing this spring for Nike South Beach on the EYBL circuit. He leads South Beach in rebounding (7.5 rpg) and blocked shots (2.0 bpg) while scoring 5.1 ppg for a more guard-dominant team.

Castleton's other offers include: Charlotte, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Louisiana-Lafayette, North Florida, Robert Morris, Rutgers, Samford, South Florida, Stetson and UAB.