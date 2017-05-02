Antigua brings 'presence' to Illini coaching staff

CHAMPAIGN — Orlando Antigua has a presence about him.

There’s the physical side, of course — Antigua stands 6-foot-7 — but it’s more than that. When he walks into a gym or arena or fieldhouse, like this past weekend in Indiana for the second Nike EYBL session of the spring, it’s with an air of someone that simply belongs in a basketball setting.

Add an ability to communicate — direct eye contact, a hand on the shoulder to further sell a point — and a buoyant personality, and it becomes clear why the new Illinois assistant coach is widely recognized as one of the top recruiters in the nation.

“His personality just bubbles,” first-year Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “When we walk into a gym, everybody knows Orlando. He’s recruited and coached some of the best players this game has to offer. That’s proven out not only at the collegiate level but as those players have moved on to the NBA. Very, very excited about him.”

There was a time earlier this year, though, when Antigua was uncertain if he’d jump immediately back into coaching. He was fired Jan. 3 from South Florida. The Bulls were 6-7 on the season and just 25-55 in 2 1/2 seasons under Antigua in his first head coaching job.

The NCAA was also investigating the program for alleged academic fraud. That investigation is still ongoing, leaving both Underwood and Antigua limited in what they can publicly discuss.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure if I was going to jump back into coaching,” Antigua said. “I was enjoying my family and enjoying playing golf and a little bit of sun.

“I’ve become a better coach because of that experience. I want to try to utilize all that experience now to help the young men I’m going to have an opportunity to coach here. It was vetted really well. They did their due diligence. Had they not, I wouldn’t be here with you guys.”

Antigua’s relationship with Underwood and the opportunity presented at Illinois proved to be the impetus for a quick return to coaching.

“I was really excited for (Underwood) when he got the opportunity,” Antigua said. “Then I get the call and I’m like, ‘Wow, wait a minute.’

“I thought the combination of him being here and what this program has meant — that rich tradition and history this program has had — and getting a chance to talk with (athletic director Josh Whitman) and feeling his vision and energy and passion for where he wants to take the program and where it aligns with Brad’s vision, I got a little excited about it and wanted to be a part of it.”

With the ongoing NCAA investigation at USF, Whitman played a key role in Antigua’s hire at Illinois. Underwood vetted his future assistant and said Whitman had access to even more resources to do the same.

“I know Orlando as a person,” Underwood said. “I know what he stands for. I know his background. Once Josh vetted that and we dove into that, I was extremely confident in what his situation was. We’re all in this together. I wasn’t going to do anything to jeopardize anybody or anything at the University of Illinois.”

Antigua has since jumped immediately into what he does best — sell a vision for a basketball program to a prospective recruit. He has opened up new recruiting avenues for Illinois, including New York and a deeper dive into Florida, and gives a glimpse into his salesman ability when discussing what Illinois “looking for basketball players” on the recruiting trail really means.

“Guys that can shoot, can handle the ball, can play multiple positions,” he said. “As basketball is moving to a position-less sport, we want to be on the front end of that.

“I’m excited about getting a chance to go out there and promote what this university’s about, what the program is about, what our vision is and where we want to try to take it. We’ve gotten great responses from a lot of kids and families and teams. We want to build a reputation when they see that ‘I’ walk in the gym you’ve got other people saying, ‘Uh oh.’ ”