Versatile Simeon product likes what Illini offer

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Talen Horton-Tucker’s first scholarship offer came the spring following his sophomore season at Simeon when Illinois-Chicago started its recruitment of the versatile Wolverines wing.

DePaul entered the picture last summer. Loyola Chicago was in on Horton-Tucker in early fall and was followed soon after by Northwestern.

The offer Horton-Tucker wanted, though, remained elusive. Until last month. That’s when new Illinois coach Brad Underwood offered the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Class of 2018 prospect on April 22 along with his Mac Irvin Fire teammate Ayo Dosunmu.

“It means a lot,” Horton-Tucker said of his Illinois offer. Texas A&M and Tulsa have also offered within the last month. “That’s my home (state) school. They were the only school, really, in Illinois that wasn’t really talking to me that much. It’s a big thing.”

Underwood has kept in contact with Horton-Tucker since offering him and watched him play again this past weekend in the second session of the Nike EYBL season in suburban Indianapolis. The lead recruiter, though, is a familiar face — Illini assistant Chin Coleman.

“I’ve been talking to them every day now,” Horton-Tucker said. “That’s what I like a lot. The last coaches, they didn’t talk to me as much as they do now.

“I’m talking with Coach Coleman and Coach Underwood about the same amount. ... Chin, he’s been talking with me since my freshman year. With Chin and all the guys going there now from the Fire, it helps them a lot.”

Horton-Tucker got his Illinois offer after posting the first triple-double of the EYBL season with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Mac Irvin Fire’s win against Wisconsin Playground Elite on April 22 in Hampton, Va. His role with Mac Irvin Fire is the same as his role at Simeon — contribute in as many ways as possible.

Horton-Tucker was one of Simeon’s top reserves as a sophomore during the 2015-16 season — behind the likes of Zach Norvell and Ben Coupet — and played mostly off the bench in the Wolverines’ Class 4A third-place finish. His general role didn’t change this past season, but he simply got more playing time do it.

Horton-Tucker averaged 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 2016-17 as Simeon posted a runner-up finish in Class 4A. He’s averaging similar numbers for Mac Irvin Fire — 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists — as he operates as a distributor, dribble driver, shooter and rebounder.

“Last year for Simeon, I did a lot of everything,” Horton-Tucker said. “That’s what I want to show everybody here in the EYBL. I’m playing with a lot of freedom. (College coaches) tell me I really don’t have a position, and I’m just a basketball player. I just fit in where I fit in. I just want to play better defense and increase my motor.”

Offer Sheet

Simeon wing Talen Horton-Tucker is one of many Class of 2018 through Class of 2020 players offered by new Illinois coach Brad Underwood. Keep up with all of them from the past week-plus:

Class of 2018

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. School

Eric Ayala 6-5 180 G Putnam Sci. Academy (Conn.)

Ignas Brazdeikis 6-8 220 F Orangeville Prep (Ont.)

Colin Castleton 6-11 215 F Father Lopez Catholic (Fla.)

Silvio De Sousa 6-9 220 F IMG Academy (Fla.)

Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 177 G Morgan Park

Talen Horton-Tucker 6-5 205 F Simeon

Jerome Hunter 6-7 185 F Pickerington North (Ohio)

Keldon Johnson 6-6 205 G Huntington Prep (W.Va.)

Nassir Little 6-6 195 F Orlando Christian Prep (Fla.)

*Justin Minaya 6-6 185 G Old Tappan (N.J.)

D.J. Stewart 6-6 190 G Riverside (Miss.)

Amadou Sow 6-9 220 F Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Morris Udeze 6-8 215 F Travis (Texas)

Elijah Weaver 6-5 190 G Oldsmar Christian (Fla.)



Class of 2019

Kofi Cockburn 6-11 250 C Christ the King (N.Y.)

Malik Hall 6-7 200 F Sunrise Christ. Academy (Kan.)

Aidan Igiehon 6-10 220 F Woodmere Academy (N.Y.)

Kahlil Whitney 6-5 170 G Roselle Catholic (N.J.)



Class of 2020

Nimari Burnett 6-2 160 G Morgan Park

Adam Miller 6-3 170 G Manual



*Class of 2017 prospect who could reclassify