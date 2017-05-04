Illinois finalist for Alstork

Illinois has been in the mix for a number of transfers this offseason. The Illini fell out of the Cameron Johnson mix early. Then Charlie Moore picked Kansas. And former Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. picked Arizona State.

The Illini are again a transfer finalist, with Wright State guard Mark Alstork naming Illinois among his top six along with Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Louisville, LSU and Georgetown. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.

Alstork started his college basketball career at Ball State and transferred to Wright State after one season averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Cardinals in 2013-14. He sat out the next season per NCAA transfer rules and has averaged double figures in scoring in his two seasons with the Raiders.

Alstork led Wright State in scoring in 2016-17 at 19 ppg. He also contributed 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40 percent overall, 39 percent from three-point range and 85 percent at the free throw line.

Illinois currently has three open scholarships for the 2017-18 season after signing Illinois Mr. Basketball Mark Smith, also the 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, a week ago. The Illini also have playing time to spare on the wing with the graduation of Malcolm Hill, the team's leading scorer the past two seasons and the No. 3 scorer all-time in program history.