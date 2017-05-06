Illini Legends, Lists & Lore: Bogie Redmon

Recipient of the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor in 1965, Bogie Redmon celebrates his 74th birthday today.

Coach Harry Combes recruited the Collinsville all-stater to the University of Illinois after Redmon helped lead Virgil Fletcher's 1961 team to a 32-0 season and the state championship. Redmon was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1973 and the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Redmon first appeared as a sophomore with the Illini's Big Ten champs in 1963. He averaged 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a junior, though Illinois slumped to an overall record of 13-11.

Success returned for the 1964-65 Illini behind the starting lineup of Redmon (15.2 points per game), Skip Thoren (22.2), Tal Brody (19.3), Don Freeman (18.3) and Bill McKeown (11.0), which averaged 86 of the team's 92.2 points per game. Though Illinois finished third behind Michigan, starring Cazzie Russell and Bill Buntin, it won 18 of its 24 games.

Perhaps the most impressive of the Illini victories that year came in the opener when it defeated defending NCAA champion UCLA 110-83.

Redmon also starred for the Illini track and field squad as a weights thrower, earning three varsity letters. In 1965, his senior season, he was the Big Ten discus champion, hurling the 4.4-pound disk 167 feet, 3 inches.

Bogie was a 10th-round pick in the 1965 NBA Draft, but the prospect of a $12,000 contract wasn't enough to encourage him to pursue a professional career. Instead, the UI marketing major chose to join his father, Gant, in his State Farm Insurance business. Redmon ultimately took over the Collinsville business. The agency has since expanded to Edwardsville.

Bogie and his wife, Judy, now reside in Glen Carbon.

