D.J. Williams to transfer

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard D.J. Williams will transfer from the program the team announced Monday evening. The sophomore guard received a full release and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“After meeting with D.J., we came to the decision that a fresh start is in his best interest,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a release. “We wish him success with the next chapter of his career.”

Williams played sparingly during his two seasons at Illinois. He appeared in 17 games in the 2016-17 season and took a DNP in 16 of the last 19 games of the season. He averaged 2.3 points per game and scored a career high nine points in Illinois' win against Division II McKendree on Nov. 19.

The 6-foot-7 guard was a consensus top 100 recruit coming out of Simeon. He played in 29 games as a freshman in 2015-16 and averaged 2.1 ppg.