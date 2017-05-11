Scott Richey's Nike EYBL Week 3 preview

The Nike EYBL circuit has the weekend to itself, with no Under Armour or adidas games on the schedule. Of course, it’s an NCAA quiet period, too, so no coaches on the sidelines in Atlanta. Still, games will be played. Impressions will be made. Here’s your primer for the weekend:

Friday

Mac Irvin Fire vs. The Family Detroit, 7 p.m.

Mac Irvin point guard Ayo Dosunmu ranks sixth in the EYBL in scoring at 22.1 ppg. Like Dosunmu, The Family forward Trevion Williams is recovering from a broken foot, but still averaged 8.1 ppg and 8.9 rpg through two sessions.

Saturday

CIA Bounce vs. Bradley Beal Elite, 8:30 a.m.

Three BBE players — including five-stars Darius Garland and James Wiseman — had offers from the previous Illinois staff. So did CIA Bounce five-star forward Simi Shittu. Of the most immediate interest, though? Four-star CIA Bounce wing Ignas Bradzeikis, who's fifth in the EYBL in scoring (23 ppg), is also contributing 7.1 rpg and 2.1 apg and might reclassify to 2017.

Meanstreets. vs. Cal Supreme Elite, 11:30 a.m.

Champaign Central athlete Tim Finke leads Meanstreets in both scoring, at 17.4 ppg, and rebounding, at 6.6 rpg. But he got some reinforcements in new arrivals Darius Bazley (6-foot-8) and Kevin EasleyJr. (6-7). A little extra length will come in handy against Cal Supreme, which boasts 7-2 Bol Bol and 6-9 Shareef O'Neal.

MOKAN Elite vs. Boo Williams, 4 p.m.

MOKAN is the last unbeaten standing heading into the third session, with Jontay Porter a primary reason why. But Illini target Malik Hall is chipping in 8.6 ppg and 5.2 rpg for a short, but balanced, MOKAN roster. Boo Williams guard Keldon Johnson is the No. 7 scorer in the EYBL at 21.5 ppg.

Sunday

Mac Irvin Fire vs. New York Renaissance, 8:30 a.m.

Mac Irvin Fire will have the same disadvantage Meanstreets had in Indiana against New York RENS — a thin frontcourt. Meanstreets pulled out a close win two weekends ago, but the challenge remains the same. Matching up with Kofi Cockburn, a powerful 6-11, 250-pound center, won't be easy. Cockburn, a 2019 recruit, is averaging 12.6 ppg and 10.2 rpg.