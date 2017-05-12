Coleman's unique moniker helps with connections

Video: Hill: 'I had fun with it' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Less than 24 hours before graduation, Malcolm Hill got in a workout at the ARC. The soon-to-be former Illinois guard is headed to Las Vegas after graduation to continue to train for the start of his professional career. Before that, however, he spoke about what his four years at Illinois and upcoming graduation meant to him.

CHAMPAIGN — Ron Coleman tried to be just that. Ron. Or Ronald. Maybe even Ronnie.

Moving from associate head coach at Whitney Young and coach of the Mac Irvin Fire to the Division I ranks as an assistant at Colorado State under Tim Miles, Coleman said he thought he should be more professional. He thought he’d stick with Ron instead of his childhood nickname.

“We tried it for like a hot week,” Coleman said. “Literally 72 hours. We tried Ron. We tried Ronald.

“Then Coach Miles brought me in his office and was like, ‘Chin,’ and I’m like, ‘Come on Coach — Ron, Ronald or Ronnie.’ He was like, ‘I don’t think we can do it. If we change your name, then you don’t have any more street credibility.’ We couldn’t shake it. I tried to shake it.”

So “Chin” it is.

Coleman was the final assistant added to new Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s coaching staff last month after Jamall Walker and Orlando Antigua. The first item Underwood mentioned — after saying Ron Coleman was better known as “Chin,” of course — was Coleman’s ties to the city of Chicago.

They’re vast.

Coleman played in the Chicago Public League at South Shore. Then coached in it at Young while also coaching the Mac Irvin Fire. Working as an assistant at Illinois-Chicago for Steve McClain the past two seasons brought him back to the city.

“He’s going to get the label as a ‘Chicago guy,’ and he’s not,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that, nationally, has tremendous connections. A guy that I admire how he’s grown up through the business, working his way up through the AAU ranks, going to Colorado State, being in an administrative role (at Nebraska) and then earning his stripes on the road (at Bradley and UIC).”

Coleman is proud of his Chicago roots. He said growing up there was a part of making him who he is today. But he’s not ready to be hit with the “just a Chicago guy” label.

“To put me in a box and say I’m just a Chicago guy is a little unfair,” Coleman said. “I just happen to be from Chicago. I know everybody from Chicago. That is my wheelhouse and where I’m from. I’m a little bit elastic. I can stretch a little bit further than Chicago.”

Coleman’s national ties come from his time coaching for Mac Irvin, getting to know high school and AAU coaches throughout the country. His seasons at Colorado State and Nebraska add to them. But they can’t trump his ties to Illinois. It’s why he wanted this job.

“As a kid, I remember watching the (Illinois) games that came on Saturday,” Coleman said. “I’m very knowledgeable of the history and the players. I know a bunch of the old, ex-players. I had breakfast with Deon Thomas (a former colleague at UIC) the other day.

“Since I started coaching, this has always been a dream of mine, to coach at the University of Illinois. I’m truly living the dream. Some people use that cliché loosely. I’m really, really, really living the dream.”

Working with Underwood is part of that dream. Coleman said Underwood caught his eye when the latter was at Stephen F. Austin running roughshod over the Southland Conference.

“How is this guy doing this? How is he winning all these games? How is he dominating a league?” Coleman said. “Then when he gets to the tournament, he beats some of the big schools. That piqued my interest.”

Coleman said UIC used Underwood’s defense during the 2016-17 season. The Flames’ 17-19 record was a 12-win improvement, and they reached the semifinals of the CBI in their first postseason basketball since the 2012-13 season.

“It helped us triple our wins from Year 1 to Year 2,” Coleman said of using Underwood’s defensive principles. “I was a fan first. Now to be a comrade and be working for him, I guess you could say is my second dream. It’s a win-win. I’m in a good space right now."

Winds of change?

Chin Coleman flashed some national recruiting prowess at Illinois-Chicago, helping land Dikembe Dixson out of West Virginia and Canadian point guard Marcus Ottey. Coleman’s Chicago ties, though, will be put to good use at Illinois. These are players with Chicago ties whom the Illini are recruiting:

Ayo Dosunmu, 6-foot-5, 177 pounds

Morgan Park point guard is a top-25 prospect in 2018 class.

Talen Horton-Tucker, 6-5, 205

Simeon wing is seeing profile rise this spring.

Kahlil Whitney, 6-5, 170

Class of 2019 guard transferred to New Jersey power Roselle Catholic.

Nimari Burnett, 6-2, 160

Class of 2020 prospect is heir apparent to point guard reins at Morgan Park.

Adam Miller, 6-3, 170

Like 2017 signee Da’Monte Williams, 2020 Peoria Manual guard plays for Mac Irvin Fire.