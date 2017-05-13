College basketball extra: 2018 Big Ten targets

Open scholarships are still out there for 2017 in the Big Ten, but 2018 recruitment is gearing way up. A 2018 target for each team:

Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, G

The Morgan Park point guard is the leading candidate for 2018 Illinois Mr. Basketball and has interest and an offer from the Illini.

Indiana

Romeo Langford, 6-4, G

Also in the running for the five-star Indiana native ranked among the top five nationally? Duke, Kentucky and Kansas.

Iowa

Adam Trapp, 7-2, C

Iowa and Purdue — both teams with a penchant for 7-footers — are dueling for the big man out of Esko, Minn.

Maryland

Immanuel Quickley, 6-3, G

Five-star point guard out of Baltimore would be a major get for Mark Turgeon, who also pulled now-former Terp Melo Trimble from the DMV.

Michigan

Cormac Ryan, 6-5, G

John Beilein got his point guard with David DeJulius' verbal. Ryan, a four-star shooting guard, would round out the backcourt.

Michigan State

Brandon Johns, 6-7, F

The Spartans already have commitments from two Michigan standouts. Johns, a four-star East Lansing native, would add to haul.

Minnesota

Race Thompson, 6-7, F

Landing Thompson would give Gophers pair of four-star hometown forwards along with already-committed Daniel Oturu.

Nebraska

Ed Chang, 6-7, F

'Huskers have several needs in 2018, but post depth is probably the greatest. Chang, a Papillion, Neb., product, would help.

Northwestern

Talen Horton-Tucker, 6-5, F

The Illini are also in pursuit, but the Wildcats have a six-month recruiting head start for the versatile wing.

Ohio State

Pete Nance, 6-8, F

Youngest son of NBA All-Star Larry Nance had a trio of Big Ten teams among top three, including Michigan and Northwestern.

Penn State

Jake Forrester, 6-8, F

Pat Chambers' push into the Philadelphia area might continue with the four-star, top-100 forward out of Norristown, Pa.

Purdue

Robert Phinisee, 5-11, G

The Boilermakers' recruiting needs in 2018 are point guard and big man, and the four-star, top-100 Indiana native addresses the former.

Rutgers

Luther Muhammad, 6-4, G

Tri-State area is full of talent, including four-star guard out of New Jersey powerhouse Hudson Catholic.

Wisconsin

Joey Hauser, 6-8, F

With a commitment from four-star guard Tyler Herro, the Badgers are among the leaders for Hauser, another four-star Wisconsin native.