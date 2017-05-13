College basketball extra: 2018 Big Ten targets
Open scholarships are still out there for 2017 in the Big Ten, but 2018 recruitment is gearing way up. A 2018 target for each team:
Illinois
Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, G
The Morgan Park point guard is the leading candidate for 2018 Illinois Mr. Basketball and has interest and an offer from the Illini.
Indiana
Romeo Langford, 6-4, G
Also in the running for the five-star Indiana native ranked among the top five nationally? Duke, Kentucky and Kansas.
Iowa
Adam Trapp, 7-2, C
Iowa and Purdue — both teams with a penchant for 7-footers — are dueling for the big man out of Esko, Minn.
Maryland
Immanuel Quickley, 6-3, G
Five-star point guard out of Baltimore would be a major get for Mark Turgeon, who also pulled now-former Terp Melo Trimble from the DMV.
Michigan
Cormac Ryan, 6-5, G
John Beilein got his point guard with David DeJulius' verbal. Ryan, a four-star shooting guard, would round out the backcourt.
Michigan State
Brandon Johns, 6-7, F
The Spartans already have commitments from two Michigan standouts. Johns, a four-star East Lansing native, would add to haul.
Minnesota
Race Thompson, 6-7, F
Landing Thompson would give Gophers pair of four-star hometown forwards along with already-committed Daniel Oturu.
Nebraska
Ed Chang, 6-7, F
'Huskers have several needs in 2018, but post depth is probably the greatest. Chang, a Papillion, Neb., product, would help.
Northwestern
Talen Horton-Tucker, 6-5, F
The Illini are also in pursuit, but the Wildcats have a six-month recruiting head start for the versatile wing.
Ohio State
Pete Nance, 6-8, F
Youngest son of NBA All-Star Larry Nance had a trio of Big Ten teams among top three, including Michigan and Northwestern.
Penn State
Jake Forrester, 6-8, F
Pat Chambers' push into the Philadelphia area might continue with the four-star, top-100 forward out of Norristown, Pa.
Purdue
Robert Phinisee, 5-11, G
The Boilermakers' recruiting needs in 2018 are point guard and big man, and the four-star, top-100 Indiana native addresses the former.
Rutgers
Luther Muhammad, 6-4, G
Tri-State area is full of talent, including four-star guard out of New Jersey powerhouse Hudson Catholic.
Wisconsin
Joey Hauser, 6-8, F
With a commitment from four-star guard Tyler Herro, the Badgers are among the leaders for Hauser, another four-star Wisconsin native.
