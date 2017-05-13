College basketball extra: MSU has no big problem

College basketball writer Scott Richey takes note of four national news items from the week that was:

BIG BOOST

Sixth years of eligibility are starting to become rather commonplace. Illinois got two last season for Tracy Abrams and Mike Thorne Jr. Michigan State got another roster boost when Ben Carter was given a sixth year Monday. The Spartans hurt for post depth in 2016-17. Now, Tom Izzo has six options — Carter, Gavin Schilling, Kenny Goins, Nick Ward, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman — and just 80 minutes to split between them.

FLYING HIGH

Ed Morrow Jr. opting to transfer from Nebraska was a serious blow to the Cornhuskers. At the other end of that spectrum is Marquette — Morrow's new home. With the former Simeon standout, the Golden Eagles have seriously boosted their front line in the past year, also signing four-star forward Theo John, three-star forward Ike Eke and adding four-star transfer forward Harry Froling from SMU.

THANKS, COACH

DePaul hiring former La Lumiere coach Shane Heirman as an assistant has already paid dividends for Dave Leitao and the Blue Demons. La Lumiere point guard Tyger Campbell, a four-/five-star prospect reclassifying to the 2018 class, committed to DePaul this past week. Will Heirman now help the Blue Demons land Brian Bowen?

LAGGING LEAGUE

Face it, the Missouri Valley Conference isn't going to be what it once was. Creighton departing for the Big East and Wichita State doing the same for the American has irrevocably changed what used to be the premier mid-major basketball conference in the country. Adding Valparaiso is a fine fit competitively and geographically, but the MVC simply won't move the needle like it used to.