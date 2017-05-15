Tilmon lands at Missouri
The recruitment of Jeremiah Tilmon has come to an end.
At least it looks that way.
The former Illinois signee from East St. Louis, who requested and received his release from the national letter of intent he signed with the Illini last November, is heading to Missouri after he signed a financial aid agreement with the Tigers.
East St. Louis#Mizzou has a nice ring to it. Welcome, @jeremiahtilmon_! #MIZpic.twitter.com/bJBwMIBkAB
— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) May 15, 2017
Tilmon committed to the Illini and former coach John Groce last July, eventually signing with Illinois late in the early signing period last November.
The 6-foot-11 Tilmon averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks this past season at East St. Louis, which lost in a Class 4A regional title game to Belleville West, which features E.J. Liddell, a Class of 2019 recruiting target for the Illini.
