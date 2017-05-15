Tilmon lands at Missouri

The recruitment of Jeremiah Tilmon has come to an end.

At least it looks that way.

What does this mean for Illinois? Ask our beat writer.

The former Illinois signee from East St. Louis, who requested and received his release from the national letter of intent he signed with the Illini last November, is heading to Missouri after he signed a financial aid agreement with the Tigers.

Tilmon committed to the Illini and former coach John Groce last July, eventually signing with Illinois late in the early signing period last November.

The 6-foot-11 Tilmon averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks this past season at East St. Louis, which lost in a Class 4A regional title game to Belleville West, which features E.J. Liddell, a Class of 2019 recruiting target for the Illini.