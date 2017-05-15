Tilmon to Missouri: What it means

Well, it happened. Jeremiah Tilmon signed with Missouri on Monday. The end(?) to what’s been an up-and-down recruiting saga for the one-time Illinois signee. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down what it means:

SUSPICIONS CONFIRMED

Based on various social media reactions, Illinois fans had steeled themselves for Tilmon flip-flopping sides of the Braggin’ Rights rivalry and considered it more eventuality than possibility. There was some lingering heat on social media, though — part frustration at losing a potential key component of the Brad Underwood era and part hurt that came out as Tilmon being “overrated” all along.

BIG VOID FOR BIG MEN

Tilmon’s production during his senior season at East St. Louis did dip. But his production — 15.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 3.5 bpg — likely would have been similar had he stayed at La Lumiere. The Lakers were stacked, and Tilmon would have shared touches with top talent like Brian Bowen and Jaren Jackson Jr. Tilmon might have lost a star, dropping from the five-star elites, but he’s a skilled big man, of which Illinois is finding out are few and far between.

SEE YOU IN ST. LOUIS

Empty seats at Scottrade Center has been the story of the Braggin’ Rights game the last few seasons. Interest, to say the least, had waned with neither team having much success. Odds are those seats get filled come December. New coaches have ignited each fan base, and Missouri doubled down on hiring Cuonzo Martin not only by flipping Tilmon but also by adding Michael Porter Jr. and two four-star guards in the 2017 class. Braggin’ Rights might actually be a rivalry again.