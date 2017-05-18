Illini in Alstork's top four

Wright State guard Mark Alstork narrowed his list of possible transfer destinations even further late Thursday afternoon and included Illinois among his final four.

The 6-foot-5 graduate transfer guard also named South Carolina, LSU and Pittsburgh among his finalists. Louisville and Georgetown were removed from consideration. Alstork has been on a series of visits in the last two weeks, including Illinois a week ago. He visited South Carolina, LSU and Louisville after his stop in Champaign.

Alstork started his college basketball career at Ball State and transferred to Wright State after one season averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Cardinals in 2013-14. He sat out the next season per NCAA transfer rules and has averaged double figures in scoring in his two seasons with the Raiders.

Alstork led Wright State in scoring in 2016-17 at 19 ppg. He also contributed 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40 percent overall, 39 percent from three-point range and 85 percent at the free throw line.

Illinois currently has four open scholarships for the 2017-18 season after rising junior guard D.J. Williams decided to transfer. The Illini are also in the mix for Georgetown grad transfer forward Akoy Agau.