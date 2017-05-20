Illinois to face DePaul in Gavitt Games

Illinois will have a Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup on its schedule this season after not playing in the new event last year. Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Illini will host DePaul on Nov. 17 in the event started in 2015-16 that pits Big Ten teams against Big East teams. Illinois played at Providence in the inaugural event in 2015 and lost 60-59 to the Friars.

This year's game will be the 60th anniversary of the last time Illinois played DePaul. The Illini beat the Blue Demons 75-70 on Dec. 7, 1957, in Champaign.

Illinois is coming off a 20-15 season and NIT quarterfinals appearance in 2016-17 but enters 2017-18 with a new coach in Brad Underwood. DePaul went 9-23 under Dave Leitao in 2016-17 and lost 19 of its last 21 games. The Blue Demons beat Providence and Georgetown in Big East play.

Also per Rothstein, Minnesota will play at Providence on Nov. 13 to open the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Purdue will head to Marquette on Nov. 14, with three games on Nov. 15 —Butler at Maryland, Creighton at Northwestern and Indiana at Seton Hall. Wisconsin will host Xavier and Nebraska will play at St. John's on Nov. 16.