Roster to fill, Underwood also looking for leaders

CHAMPAIGN — Two months on the job, Saturday marking that exact anniversary of the official introduction, and new Illinois coach Brad Underwood still has part of a roster to fill.

D.J. Williams’ transfer left the Illini with just nine scholarship players, including three incoming freshmen guards in the Class of 2017. Nine scholarships filled also means four scholarships available, and Underwood said WDWS 1400-AM’s Saturday SportsTalk he was still aiming to add two or three more players for the 2017-18 season.

Leaving a scholarship or two open, of course, gives Underwood flexibility with 2018 recruiting. It’s a class the Illini have targeted three distinct types of players in a lead guard, an athletic wing and a big man.

Bolstering the 2017-18 roster, however, is the more immediate concern. There’s no set timetable for any additions, but Illinois remains in the mix for players like graduate transfers Mark Alstork and Akoy Agau. The former is announcing his decision Wednesday.

Finding a leader — or leaders — for that 2017-18 squad is also on Underwood’s to-do list. Malcolm Hill has graduated. Maverick Morgan and Tracy Abrams are gone, too.

“One of the things that will be a big part of this team’s challenges will be changing roles,” Underwood said. “They relied so much on Maverick, so much on Malcolm and Tracy. Those guys were guys that they knew they could count on. Now, the returners are going to be counted on. They’re going to have to be those guys, so those roles are going to change.”

Regardless of who might be added to the Illinois roster for the 2017-18 season, part of the core leadership of next season’s team will likely come from a player already on the roster. Underwood called the leadership evolution for the current team an ongoing process, but emphasized how crucial it would be for the team moving forward.

He called Michael Finke “a natural leader,” and also singled out fellow rising redshirt junior forward Leron Black and rising sophomore guard Te’Jon Lucas as two players the Illini will need to rely on next season.

“A guy that I think has made a big jump in that area is Te’Jon,” Underwood said. The 6-foot point guard played in 31 games as a freshman, starting the final 15 of the season.

“He’s a young man that’s got a little swagger about him, got some confidence,” Underwood continued. “He’s a guy that, playing the point, needs to become that guy.”

Underwood said he was also impressed with Black’s leadership during spring workouts. The 6-7 forward, though, will have a larger role than just leading. Underwood is counting on Black to produce — scoring and rebounding — next season.

“He’s shown he can be a guy who can be a very gifted scorer,” Underwood said about Black, who ranked fourth on the team in scoring last season at 8.1 ppg. “I love his versatility, and I love his motor. He’s got a tremendous motor. Historically, guys who play with that much energy and that type of motor have been very, very good for me."