Asmussen: Health improving, Henson hits up C-U

The "Mayor" of Champaign-Urbana is back in town. Don't be surprised if you run into Lou Henson at a local restaurant or the Bromley pool.

Lou had lunch Friday afternoon with some of C-U's finest: Loren Tate, Dave Downey, George Shapland, Jim Wright, Joe Thompson and Kent Brown. I tagged along, too. And listened to a bunch of great stories.

"That's my life," Lou said. "I like being around people."

They went to one of their frequent stops: the lounge at Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy. Half the group ordered the famous pizza. Half, including the Hall of Fame coach, ordered fish and chips.

They kept tabs on the Illinois softball team, which was playing an extra-innings game in the NCAA tournament. When a call went against the Illini, they complained about the umpire.

But the reason they came was to see Lou. The 85-year-old had a rough time earlier in the year, spending a month at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

One obvious trait about Lou: He's a fighter. He once wanted to take on Bob Knight. In weight class, that would be a middleweight against a super-heavyweight. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed.

Lou is open about his health issues. If you ask, he will share.

Lou's hospital stay came after he suffered staph pneumonia. The illness created a hole in his lung, which is healing.

He had a cough that wouldn't go away, and he temporarily lost his voice.

"He's been through a lot of different things," said Mary Henson, Lou's wife.

Lou just finished seven days of chemotherapy at Carle Foundation Hospital. He is on a schedule of seven days of treatment followed by 21 days off chemo.

Lou's blood counts are improving. That's a good sign. And his energy level is getting back to normal.

"I feel good," Lou said. "You've got to keep going."

Now that the Hensons are back in C-U, Mary and Lou plan to stay awhile. They will be here into the winter.

"We really like Champaign-Urbana," Lou said. "We've got a lot of friends here. I play bridge about every day. When you're retired, you need something to keep your brain going."

He gets it

The Hensons want to hang out until at least the early part of the basketball season. Illinois is set to play New Mexico State at Chicago's United Center. Lou led both schools to the Final Four.

When it comes to dealing with the public, Lou should be the role model for all other Illinois coaches.

On Friday, he said hello to everyone. The phrase "never met a stranger" must have been coined with Lou in mind.

It is more than just Oklahoma politeness. Lou has a way of engaging those he meets. He listens and responds. Like a human. Not like a superstar basketball coach.

This is not to knock coaches who struggle in public settings. They have to follow their own personalities.

Lou is just exceptional.

Super fan

Lou follows basketball. And football. And baseball. And golf. If it's got a ball, he is watching. (I have never asked him about hockey.)

Like the rest of us, Lou expects a Cavaliers-Warriors matchup in the NBA Finals.

"I think the Warriors will win," Lou said. "They should have won it last year."

As much as he enjoys the NBA, Lou is still a college basketball guy first.

His former school in Las Cruces, N.M., is coming off a great season. The team won 28 games and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament under first-year coach Paul Weir.

Lou helped Weir land the job at New Mexico State. Good call. After the season, Aggies rival New Mexico hired Weir. Lou is happy for his protege.

"It's a good move for him," Lou said.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 351-5233 or asmussen@news-gazette.com.