Illini target Alstork to pick today

Wright State graduate transfer Mark Alstork is scheduled to announce his landing spot today. Illinois remains in the mix along with Pittsburgh, South Carolina and LSU. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY details why Alstork and the Illini might be a match:

The fit

For Illinois, it’s clear. The Illini have just nine scholarship players for 2017-18, and one-third of them have yet to play a single minute of college basketball. Illinois has to fill a serious void in its rotation with Malcolm Hill’s graduation. Alstork, a 6-foot-5 guard that can score at all three levels, could take those available shots. Alstork’s ultimate goal is the NBA. Illinois hasn’t had much success in that regard of late, but being in the Big Ten could open the door.

The comp

Alstork would be a bigger guard in the vein of bigger guards the Illini have had in the past few seasons. Think Hill’s ability to draw fouls (but even more frequently) and willingness to post up smaller guards, coupled with Brandon Paul and Rayvonte Rice’s penchant for attacking the rim (and sometimes finishing above it). And as a career 37 percent three-point shooter, he has been more efficient than all three.

The opportunity

Even disregarding the current state of the roster (Leron Black and Michael Finke are the lone bigs), Illinois would have had more playing time available on the wing because of Brad Underwood’s four-out/one-in offensive system. Perhaps incoming freshman Mark Smith will fill some of Hill’s role, but Alstork would give the Illinois backcourt a dose of experience to a group that could be freshmen- and sophomore-heavy for the 2017-18 season.