Is Coleman-Lands bound for DePaul?

On the same day Illinois officially announced a game with DePaul is slated for the 2017-18 season, the rumor mill is swirling with the possibility of Jalen Coleman-Lands transferring.

To the Blue Demons.

The Illinois shooting guard averaged 8.0 points and sank a team-high 71 three-pointers last season, a year after he averaged 10.3 points as a true freshman and established the program's single-season for most three-pointers by a freshman with 87.

If Coleman-Lands does decide to transfer to DePaul, who Illinois will host Nov. 17 at State Farm Center as part of the annual Gavitt Games featuring teams from the Big Ten going against teams from the Big East, the move makes sense.

The Blue Demons recently hired Shane Heirman as an assistant coach from La Lumiere, a prep boarding school in northwest Indiana. Coleman-Lands finished the final two seasons of his high school career at La Lumiere playing under Heirman, where he became a consensus top-50 recruit.

New Illinois coach Brad Underwood has already lost one returning player from last season's team when D.J. Williams announced earlier this month he was transferring after two seasons.