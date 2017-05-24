Illinois-DePaul set for Nov. 17 in Gavitt Games

CHAMPAIGN — Mark your calendars. The first known game for the 2017-18 Illinois basketball schedule was officially announced Wednesday, with the Illini hosting DePaul on Friday, Nov. 17, in the final matchup of the 2017 Gavitt Tipoff Games.

This year’s edition of the Gavitt Tipoff Games will start with Minnesota playing at Providence on Monday, Nov. 13. Purdue will travel to Marquette on Nov. 14, with three games — Butler at Maryland, Creighton at Northwestern and Indiana at Seton Hall — set for Nov. 15. Nebraska will play at St. John’s on Nov. 16 before the Illini and Blue Demons reignite their rivalry for the first time in 60 years in a game set to air on BTN.

Illinois last played in the Gavitt Tipoff Games in the 2015-16 season, losing 60-59 at Providence. Big Ten teams will play a minimum of four times total in the event, which is currently scheduled to run through 2022. Big East teams will participate a minimum of six times in the eight-year series. The Gavitt Tipoff Games were organized in honor of Big East founder, the late Dave Gavitt.