UPDATE: Alstork to Illinois with an assist

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois could consider getting a thank you card in the mail to Mike LaTulip. The Illini might not have landed Wright State graduate transfer Mark Alstork on Wednesday without the former Illini guard.

Alstork and LaTulip teamed up in the Wright State backcourt this past season after LaTulip used his final year of eligiblity as a grad transfer himself for the Raiders. Alstork, decision made to transfer following the 2016-17 season, had visits to four programs initially planned. Illinois wasn’t one of them.

Enter LaTulip.

“I honestly wasn’t planning on taking a visit there,” Alstork said Wednesday afternoon after announcing his decision to transfer to Illinois simultaneously on a live Instagram video and a radio interview on a Dayton, Ohio, station.

“(LaTulip) really convinced me,” Alstork continued. “He said on the court and off the court I’d have the best of both worlds. He said it would be a perfect opportunity. I told him I’d give it a chance.”

The Illinois coaching staff took it from there. Brad Underwood and Chin Coleman met Alstork at the gate when his plane arrived in Savoy — something Alstork said created a positive first impression of the Illini.

A cookie cake and that day’s News-Gazette sports section, with information about Alstork’s visit on the front page, were waiting for him at his hotel, which he said was a surprise.

The N-G sports cover that helped in Mark Alstork's recruitment https://t.co/dEQIzGe3W0 pic.twitter.com/7rK9dGqwGH — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) May 24, 2017

“It was comfortable for me,” he said. “The coaching staff was great. The environment was great. They did a great job of knowing who I was, knowing my capabilities.”

Those capabilities helped Alstork average 19 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season for Wright State — his best with the Raiders, marking an increase in scoring and assists. Those capabilities could also help Illinois fill the rather sizeable void in its rotation with Malcolm Hill’s graduation.

“They think my skill set will fit right in their system — me being an aggressive player and being mature and having the basketball IQ that I have,” Alstork said about what the Illinois coaches told him. “The only thing I can control is working as hard as I can and being the best I can be and providing leadership. I’m very competitive. I’m going to do whatever it takes to not lose. I’m a two-way player, and I’m just looking for the opportunity to play.”

Visit complete at Illinois, LaTulip said Alstork had just one question for him.

“One of the things he said when he went on the visit is, ‘I can’t believe you left this place,’ ” said LaTulip, who transferred to Wright State for an opportunity to play after graduating from Illinois in 2016. “I told him any criteria you have, Illinois will check the boxes. ... You’ll be taken care of even after you graduate. I still have people I talk to from Illinois. It’s one big family.”

LaTulip said Alstork would have no trouble making the jump from a mid-major program to a high major and adapting to Big Ten basketball.

“He has a ton of confidence in himself,” said LaTulip, who averaged 7.0 ppg and shot 38 percent from three-point range for Wright State. “He can make an impact. That’s what I’m excited for — especially to watch it next year. He can really fill it up and really score, and he’s a better playmaker than people think.”

Alstork will graduate from Wright State in July and said he’d make trips back and forth from Dayton to Champaign until then to start learning Underwood’s system.

“I’m ecstatic,” he said. “I”m coming, and I’m going to do whatever it takes. Each and every year, I’ve continued to improve and become a better overall person and player. That’s only going to continue to get better. I thought Illinois was the best overall good situation for me.”