Coleman-Lands will reportedly transfer

CHAMPAIGN — A thin Illinois roster just got thinner. Scout’s Evan Daniels reported Thursday morning that Illini guard Jalen Coleman-Lands will transfer from the program.

Coleman-Lands is the second Illini to transfer this month, joining fellow Class of 2015 recruit D.J. Williams. Unlike Williams, who saw little playing time at Illinois, Coleman-Lands was a key part of the rotation the past two seasons.

Coleman-Lands played in all 69 games in his two-year Illinois career and started 39 times. His production dipped this past season across the board after averaging 10.3 points per game as a freshman and setting the Illinois record for three-pointers made with 87 — at a 42 percent clip. Coleman-Lands averaged just 8.0 ppg in 2016-17 and shot 38 percent from three-point range.

Coleman-Lands’ transfer now leaves the Illinois again with nine scholarship players for the 2017-18 season, including three incoming freshmen guards. Illinois Mr. Basketball winner Mark Smith and Trent Frazier — the runner-up for Florida Mr. Basketball — could take more of the playing time now available along with Wednesday’s addition of Wright State transfer guard Mark Alstork.