Coleman-Lands will reportedly transfer
CHAMPAIGN — A thin Illinois roster just got thinner. Scout’s Evan Daniels reported Thursday morning that Illini guard Jalen Coleman-Lands will transfer from the program.
Coleman-Lands is the second Illini to transfer this month, joining fellow Class of 2015 recruit D.J. Williams. Unlike Williams, who saw little playing time at Illinois, Coleman-Lands was a key part of the rotation the past two seasons.
Ask sports editor Matt Daniels about Coleman-Lands today.
Coleman-Lands played in all 69 games in his two-year Illinois career and started 39 times. His production dipped this past season across the board after averaging 10.3 points per game as a freshman and setting the Illinois record for three-pointers made with 87 — at a 42 percent clip. Coleman-Lands averaged just 8.0 ppg in 2016-17 and shot 38 percent from three-point range.
Coleman-Lands’ transfer now leaves the Illinois again with nine scholarship players for the 2017-18 season, including three incoming freshmen guards. Illinois Mr. Basketball winner Mark Smith and Trent Frazier — the runner-up for Florida Mr. Basketball — could take more of the playing time now available along with Wednesday’s addition of Wright State transfer guard Mark Alstork.
Another one jumps ship. Yep--players wanto to be at Illinois pretty bad.
Wil the Sloppy Gazoo bother to ask this latest escapee why he's leaving? Or is that too much like being a reporter instead of cheerleader?
The roster is so small, and thin, you can see right through it.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.