Recruiting evolving for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — College basketball recruiting is in the midst of a lengthy quiet period.

Rosters are still churning — see Illinois adding Mark Alstork on Wednesday only to lose Jalen Coleman-Lands on Thursday — and even in a quiet period, recruiting moves forward.

Coaches might not be able to watch prospective student-athletes compete, but they can have face-to-face contact on campus. Rising seniors can get all the phone calls and texts a coaching staff can send. Soon-to-be juniors will get their chance for that level of contact next month.

Recruiting never stops.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood sent out a bevy of offers during the two evaluation periods in April.

Some, like to Class of 2018 Morgan Park guard Ayo Dosunmu, were a reaffirmation of a previous Illinois offer. Still more saw the Illini branch out to new recruiting grounds.

Three more evaluation periods await in July (July 12-16, 19-23 and 26-30) for the new Illinois coaching staff to continue building for the program’s future.

“It’s called an evaluation period for a reason,” Underwood said. “We’ve tried to extend that to figure out maybe what our needs are a couple of years down the road.”

Underwood built his coaching staff with an eye toward recruiting. He lauded all of his assistants — Jamall Walker, Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman — as coaches, too, but all three are top recruiters as well.

Walker helped the Illini land 2017 Illinois Mr. Basketball Mark Smith.

Antigua is a national recruiter with serious cachet from his time working with John Calipari at Memphis and Kentucky.

Coleman, while more than a “Chicago guy,” could help strengthen Illinois’ recruiting in the city.

“Recruiting is about relationships, and those guys have a great ability to develop that,” Underwood said. “All you have to do is walk into the AAU events (from April) and watch the dynamic and what goes on around them and how many people came up to them. That was very positive.”

Previous relationships existed among all four coaches, but none of them had worked together before landing at Illinois.

Those April recruiting trips also gave the new Illinois coaching staff time to gel.

Part of that was group recruiting, with Underwood watching and evaluating prospects along each of his assistants.

“There’s a great energy and great synergy amongst us,” Antigua said. “Obviously everybody has their own thoughts and opinions, but in the way we work and the chemistry, it’s been phenomenal. We’ve had some previous relationships. Now to be able to be in the same room as we’re looking to try and put this thing together is very exciting.”

Illinois is putting it together by casting a wide net as its future recruiting plan with offers to a number of point guards, versatile wings with length and big men.

That net is also reaching areas not recently tapped.

“You’ve seen us throw out a bunch of offers to a lot of guys ranging from all over,” Walker said. “It’s about fit, coach’s personality and the system we’re trying to run here. We were in Florida a little bit, but now we’re really in Florida with Antigua and going to New York and out east.”

“Our relationships are all over,” Antigua added. “We’re going to try to do our part. When we find a kid that can fit what we’re looking for and can play here and wants to be a part of what we’re doing, wherever they’re, at we’re going to try and find them.”

Even with Illinois’ recruiting sphere extending to envelop Florida and reach out to New York and Texas, what hasn’t changed with the new coaching staff is the intention to recruit the state of Illinois.

Hard.

“At the end of the day, though, we’ve still got to protect home,” Walker said. “We’re always going to protect home first and try to keep the best players home. I don’t think that’s changed, but casting a wider net has.”

How the Illinois assistants recruit will change some.

They have to find players that fit the uptempo system Underwood wants to run.

But both Antigua and Coleman said the main priority remains finding the top talent possible.

Most of Coleman’s coaching experience has been at mid-major programs, but he said that wouldn’t make a difference in how he recruited either.

“The players I recruited at (Illinois-Chicago) were all high-major players,” he said. “They all had high-major interest. They all visited high-major schools. I just got lucky and was able to get them to come to UIC.

“If you look at when I was at Bradley, (Morgan Park’s) Josh Cunningham was a top 100 player in the country. He was probably the hottest player in the state of Illinois at the time, and he went to Bradley. ... I know how to identify a good player.”

Underwood is counting on all three of his assistants in that regard.

Illinois has started to lay the foundation for the program Underwood wants to build — keeping Smith away from the likes of Michigan State and Duke helped — and the 2018, 2019 and 2020 classes will help solidify Underwood’s vision.

“We feel very good about the young men we’ve offered,” Underwood said. “Our staff is figuring out my style and what that is and what we want to look for in terms of players and skill set. ... Today’s world with recruiting and transfers and so forth, you can never stop recruiting, and you have to recruit every position."