College basketball extra: Evans talks Illinois recruiting

Halftime chat

Recruiting remains a priority for Illinois, with multiple scholarships still open for 2017-18 and several priorities in the 2018 class. Corey Evans, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com, weighs in:

What kind of challenge does Illinois face with four open scholarships for 2017-18 on May 28 and the market for top targets starting to dry up?

You’re kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place. You don’t want to take someone just to take someone. You want to set a culture — a competitive culture. If that’s a loss of a year to a degree for the betterment of the long term, then so be it. The last thing they want to do is take poor-character kids or lesser talented guys that don’t have the competitive edge to them.



How will Orlando Antigua’s hire affect recruiting?

I think he’s definitely going to get Illinois into the homes of players. He’s going to get them involved with prospects they were never going to have a chance with. He’s already in with guys in Florida from his time at South Florida like Nassir Little, Elijah Weaver, Darius Days and Silvio De Sousa.



What’s your take on Illinois’ early 2018 recruiting?

They’re definitely not taking a backseat to anyone going after top-100 guys. That’s what Brad Underwood did at Oklahoma State, and that’s what he’s doing at Illinois. They’re definitely prioritizing guys close to home like Ayo Dosunmu and Tim Finke and Talen Horton-Tucker, but they’re also using that network base with Antigua up and down the East Coast. I’m pretty impressed with that. They’ve hit the ground running.



Is there any player among those 2018 targets you’d consider a program changer?

I think Ayo Dosunmu for a variety of reasons. He’s not John Wall, but he has some similarities to John Wall with his size and speed and quickness. But, also, he’s a top-30, capable, five-star prospect from the city of Chicago all the Illinois fans have clamored for. He kind of checks every box. He’s the kind of guy that would really make a lot of Illinois fans happy.



Mark Smith ended up at No. 52 in Rivals’ rankings. What did you think of his rise and chances at Illinois?

It happens every year. A guy like that breaks out. Mark’s a competitive kid that can make shots and has steadily improved. He’s going to have to (play right away). I think a lot will be expected out of him. I think Underwood and those guys expect it, but I think he can do that. He’s talented enough and shoots it well enough.

Fourth quarter

Our college basketball writer takes note of four national news items from the week that was:

OFFICIALLY A TIGER

Least surprising news of the week? Jontay Porter announcing his commitment to Missouri on Monday. The one-time Washington commit was essentially a lock to the Tigers with his dad, Michael Porter Sr., on Cuonzo Martin’s coaching staff. The only question remaining is if Jontay Porter, who’s averaging 18.1 points and 12.7 rebounds on the EYBL circuit this spring, will reclassify to the 2017 class to play one more season with older brother Michael Porter Jr.



LOCKED AND LOADED

Arizona was going to be good in 2017-18 regardless. Allonzo Trier returning for his junior season coupled with a 2017 recruiting class highlighted by DeAndre Ayton — at one time the No. 1 player in the class — was going to give Wildcats coach Sean Miller a talented inside-out duo. Rawle Alkins taking his name out of the NBA draft and Emmanuel Akot, a top-20, five-star prospect, reclassifying to the 2017 class simply makes Arizona better.



THEN THERE WERE TWO

The number of top-100 players still uncommitted in the 2017 class is down to two after four-star Georgia guard M.J. Walker picked Florida State on Wednesday. Still available? Former Georgetown commit Tremont Waters, a four-star point guard, and La Lumiere wing Brian Bowen. Bowen is the last five-star recruit in the class left standing. Oregon is seen as a leading candidate, Texas is in the picture after adding five-star forward Mohamed Bamba and DePaul remains a dark horse.



STATE STATEMENTS

Illinois and DePaul will play for the first time in 60 years in November’s Gavitt Tipoff Games, and the Blue Demons are making some noise in year three of term two for Dave Leitao. As far as intriguing in-state programs go, however, Loyola made some interesting inroads with its 2017 class. Adding Lucas Williamson (Whitney Young), one-time Illini target Christian Negron (Larkin) and Cameron Krutwig (Jacobs) gave Porter Moser some of the state’s top talent.