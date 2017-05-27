College basketball extra: Top Big Ten returnees for 2017-18

The NBA draft window is now closed. No more water to test. Big Ten rosters will still likely change, but here are 10 of the best players returning in the conference:



Miles Bridges, 6-8, F,

Michigan State

Bridges would have been a likely lottery pick had he stayed in this year’s draft. Another season like he had last year (16.9 ppg/8.3 rpg) probably boosts him to the top five in a weaker 2018 draft class.



Ethan Happ, 6-10, F,

Wisconsin

Happ will be the guy for the Badgers in 2017-18 as the lone returning starter, so his scoring needs to go up from 14 ppg. Shooting better than 50 percent at the free-throw line will help.



Nate Mason, 6-2, G,

Minnesota

The Gophers return just about everybody from last year’s NCAA tournament team and might find their way into the preseason Top 25. Mason’s play will be key in staying there.



Moritz Wagner, 6-11, F,

Michigan

The German big man opted for another season with the Wolverines after getting a feel for his NBA draft stock. Focusing on defense and maxing out his athleticism will be key.

Vince Edwards, 6-8, F,

Purdue

Caleb Swanigan opting to stay in the draft opens up more opportunity for Edwards in ‘17-18. Opportunity he can utilize after finishing last season with a 49/42/82 shooting slash.



Justin Jackson, 6-7, F,

Maryland

A prototypical wing for basketball in 2017, Jackson returns to the Terrapins after averaging 10.5 ppg and 6.0 rpg, but, more importantly, shooting 44 percent from three.



Bryant McIntosh, 6-3, G,

Northwestern

This coming season will be the last for Chris Collins’ first recruiting class (except Vic Law). McIntosh has been the constant in the lineup from that group as a leader/scorer/distributor.



Reggie Lynch, 6-10, C,

Minnesota

Jordan Murphy is equally important among the Gophers’ frontcourt players from an offensive production standpoint, but Lynch is a game-changer with his rim-protecting ability.



Nick Ward, 6-8, F,

Michigan State

The Spartans had to live with occasional foul trouble and defensive lapses by bruising post presence last season. More post depth this coming season means Ward will need to be on point.



Jae’Sean Tate, 6-4, F,

Ohio State

It’s been a rough couple seasons for the Buckeyes, but Tate’s production has been consistent among nearly continuous roster depletion. Doing it all might be a necessity in ‘17-18.