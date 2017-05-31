Williams joins rare Illini company

Other Related Content May 31 Illinois basketball chat

Deron Williams will play for his first NBA Finals championship starting Thursday, when “Cleveland vs. Golden State: Part III,” tips off in Oakland. That’s exclusive Illinois company for the 12-year NBA veteran. Here are all the Finals former Illini have played in:

1955

Syracuse Nationals vs. Fort Wayne Pistons

Former Illini John Kerr started (and averaged a double-double) and Wally Osterkorn came off the bench in Syracuse’s seven-game series victory against Fort Wayne and fellow former Illini Andy Phillip.



1956

Fort Wayne Pistons vs. Philadelphia Warriors

Phillip played sparingly in the Pistons’ return trip to the Finals, but the result was nearly the same. The Warriors won in five games behind future Hall of Famer Paul Arizin.



1957

Boston Celtics vs. St. Louis Hawks

The third time was the charm for Phillip, albeit with the loaded Celtics. Playing alongside six other future Hall of Famers, including Bob Cousy and Bill Russell, Phillip won his first title and beat fellow Illini Irv Bemoras in the process.



1958

Boston Celtics vs. St. Louis Hawks

Phillip reached his fourth straight Finals in his final season, but Russell’s ankle injury and Bob Pettit’s monster series helped the Hawks get redemption from the year prior.



1974

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Former Illini Steve Kuberski went from winning the title as a reserve for Boston to playing for the Bucks the next season.

1975

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Bullets

Nick Weatherspoon and the Bullets took down the defending champion Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, but were swept in the Finals by Rick Barry and the Warriors.



1976

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns

Kuberski rejoined the Celtics as a free agent after getting waived by the Buffalo Braves during the season and got his second ring in a series that featured one of the greatest games ever played (triple overtime Game 6).



1994

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks

Former Illini Derek Harper averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Knicks in the series, but Houston won in seven games with Hakeem Olajuwon outplaying Patrick Ewing at every turn.



1995

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic

It was Nick Anderson’s turn to face the Olajuwon Rockets, and the result was much the same with the former Illini averaging 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals but Houston sweeping its way to the title.



2004

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

Brian Cook made it to his only Finals in his first season with the Lakers and came off the bench in three of five games of the series Detroit dominated at home.

