Coleman-Lands given full release

CHAMPAIGN — More than a week after reports surfaced of Jalen Coleman-Lands transferring, the team made it official Thursday night and the guard will be given a full release to transfer.

“We enjoyed coaching Jalen during our time together this spring,” coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “He has indicated he is looking for a new opportunity. We thank Jalen for his contributions here and wish him all the best moving forward.”

The sophomore guard averaged 8.0 points per game last year on 38 percent shooting from three-point range.