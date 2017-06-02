Illini in top 5 for 2018 guard

Illinois offered Class of 2018 point guard Jordan Lathon on Tuesday. By Friday evening the 6-foot-4 consensus three-star prospect had the Illini in his top five along with Northwestern, Wake Forest, Butler and Iowa State.

Lathon averaged 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game during his junior season at Grandview (Mo.) High School. He was a Kansas City Star All-Metro second team selection after helping lead the Bulldogs to a 24-5 record and an MSHSAA Class 4A quarterfinals finish.

Illinois also offered Class of 2018 guard Kaden Archie earlier this week. The 6-6, 200-pound wing out of Midlothian, Texas, is also a consensus three-star recruit and averaged 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists during the 2016-17 season.

Archie has other offers from Boise State, Florida, Incarnate Word, LSU, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Stephen F. Austin, Texas, Texas-Arlington, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Wichita State.

He’s playing this spring and summer for Urban DFW in the Gold Division of the adidas Uprising circuit where he’s averaging 16.7 points and 3.4 rebounds.