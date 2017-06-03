Illini offer fast-rising 2018 forward

CHAMPAIGN — Two major things have changed for George Conditt in the past year. One, the Chicago Corliss rising senior grew from 6-foot-7 to 6-10. Two, he’s gone from zero Division I scholarship offers to 17.

The latter’s happened since April, and Conditt picked up his first high major offer Saturday from Illinois during an unofficial visit to Champaign. His other offers to date include the likes of mid-major programs Winthrop, Illinois-Chicago, Ball State, Evansville, Missouri State and Chicago State.

Conditt averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds during his junior season at Corliss and is perhaps the fastest rising prospects in Illinois in the 2018 class. A big man is a priority for Illinois in the Class of 2018. Other targeted big men include Silvio De Sousa, Darius Days, Trevion Williams, Colin Castleton and Morris Udeze.

In other Illinois recruiting news, former Illini signee Javon Pickett will reclassify to the 2018 class — necessitating a postgradute year at a prep school — and has committed to Missouri.

Pickett signed with Illinois in November but asked for and received his release in April after John Groce was fired and Brad Underwood was hired as the new Illini coach. The 6-4 guard received immediates offers from Bradley and Western Kentucky after securing his release from Illinois, but his new recruitment quieted until Sunday’s news, as first reported by PrepHoopsIllinois.com’s Scott Burgess.

Pickett was one of the state’s top scorers during the 2016-17 season, leading Belleville East with averages of 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He could join fellow former Illinois signee Jeremiah Tilmon at Missouri. Tilmon is part of the Tigers' now top 10 2017 recruiting class.