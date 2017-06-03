Underwood loses staff member

CHAMPAIGN — One of the staff members Brad Underwood brought with him to Illinois after he accepted the men’s basketball coaching job in mid-March has left the program.

Stephen Gentry, who worked with Underwood at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State, came to Illinois in mid-April as the Illini’s assistant to the head coach, but is leaving to become the director of basketball operations at Gonzaga, his alma mater.

Gentry was on Underwood’s staff at Stephen F. Austin as an assistant coach and was Oklahoma State’s director of player development last season.

Underwood wished Gentry the best in a statement the Illinois coach posted on his Twitter account on Saturday.

“Stephen played a big part in our success at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State and in the transition here at Illinois,” Underwood wrote. “But he also has very strong ties to his alma mater, and I understand and fully support his decision to reconnect with the university he attended and the coaching staff he played for. Gonzaga is getting a great basketball mind, a tireless worker and an exceptional person.”