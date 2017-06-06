Illini add to 2017 class
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood's efforts in rounding out his first Illinois roster included one priority even after landing 2017 Illinois Mr. Basketball Mark Smith and Wright State graduate transfer Mark Alstork. He was still looking for someone taller than himself.
Underwood found that player. Illinois boosted its thin post rotation Tuesday with a commitment from Detroit Jesuit forward Greg Eboigbodin. The 6-foot-9, Nigerian-born recruit originally signed with Illinois-Chicago in November — where he was recruited by now Illini assistant Chin Coleman — but secured his release from the Flames this spring.
Eboigbodin joins a guard-heavy 2017 class for Illinois, including Smith, Florida point guard Trent Frazier and Illini legacy Da'Monte Williams. Eboigbodin averaged 13.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 66 percent from the field for Detroit Jesuit during his senior season.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.