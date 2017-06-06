Illini add to 2017 class

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood's efforts in rounding out his first Illinois roster included one priority even after landing 2017 Illinois Mr. Basketball Mark Smith and Wright State graduate transfer Mark Alstork. He was still looking for someone taller than himself.

Underwood found that player. Illinois boosted its thin post rotation Tuesday with a commitment from Detroit Jesuit forward Greg Eboigbodin. The 6-foot-9, Nigerian-born recruit originally signed with Illinois-Chicago in November — where he was recruited by now Illini assistant Chin Coleman — but secured his release from the Flames this spring.

Eboigbodin joins a guard-heavy 2017 class for Illinois, including Smith, Florida point guard Trent Frazier and Illini legacy Da'Monte Williams. Eboigbodin averaged 13.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 66 percent from the field for Detroit Jesuit during his senior season.