Illini offer 2019 in-state wing

CHAMPAIGN — The next two recruiting classes will be key for new Illinois coach Brad Underwood, and the Illini staff has cast a wide recruiting net for 2018 and 2019 prospects. Now firmly on the Illinois radar is rising Bloomington junior Chris Payton, who got an offer during an unofficial visit Tuesday.

Payton helped guide the Purple Raiders to a 27-5 season and third place finish in the Class 3A state tournament as a sophomore. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing averaged 12.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in Bloomington’s state run and earned honorable mention News-Gazette All-State honors.

Payton also holds an offer from Illinois State. He’s one of three wing targets for Illinois in the Class of 2019 along with Malik Hall and Kahlil Whitney. Both are Illinois natives now playing at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) and Roselle Catholic (N.J.), respectively.