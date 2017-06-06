Illinois, UNLV set hoops series

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' 2017-18 schedule is slowly taking shape. With a Gavitt Games showdown with DePaul set for Nov. 17 in Champaign, the Illini will — per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein — also face UNLV on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas. The game with the Runnin' Rebels will be returned at State Farm Center in the 2018-19 season.

Illinois last played UNLV on Nov. 26, 2013, in Las Vegas. The Illini posted a 61-59 victory behind a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double by Rayvonte Rice and extended their series advantage against the Runnin' Rebels to 4-1.

New Illinois coach Brad Underwood returns just four regulars and five total scholarship players from last season's 20-15 team. Marvin Menzies will head into his second season at UNLV following an 11-21 record in 2016-17. The Runnin' Rebels made serious recruiting inroads for the coming season, adding five-star forward Brandon McCoy, a top junior college prospect in Shakur Juiston and point guard Amauri Hardy, who at one point was committed to Underwood at Oklahoma State.