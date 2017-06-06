Illinois, UNLV set hoops series
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' 2017-18 schedule is slowly taking shape. With a Gavitt Games showdown with DePaul set for Nov. 17 in Champaign, the Illini will — per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein — also face UNLV on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas. The game with the Runnin' Rebels will be returned at State Farm Center in the 2018-19 season.
Illinois last played UNLV on Nov. 26, 2013, in Las Vegas. The Illini posted a 61-59 victory behind a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double by Rayvonte Rice and extended their series advantage against the Runnin' Rebels to 4-1.
New Illinois coach Brad Underwood returns just four regulars and five total scholarship players from last season's 20-15 team. Marvin Menzies will head into his second season at UNLV following an 11-21 record in 2016-17. The Runnin' Rebels made serious recruiting inroads for the coming season, adding five-star forward Brandon McCoy, a top junior college prospect in Shakur Juiston and point guard Amauri Hardy, who at one point was committed to Underwood at Oklahoma State.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.