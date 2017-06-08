Illini will face Wake Forest in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has played at home the last two seasons in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. First-year coach Brad Underwood will take his Illini on the road in 2017-18 to play Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., the Big Ten announced Thursday.

Matchups for the 19th annual #B1GACC Challenge have been announced. #B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/okOepagYa8 — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) June 8, 2017

This season's Big Ten/ACC Challenge game will be the third meeting between Illinois and Wake Forest. The last saw the Illini beat the then No. 1 Demon Deacons 91-73 on Dec. 1, 2004, in Champaign. Roger Powell Jr. led Illinois with 19 points and was one of four Illini to finish in double figures, while Illinois held Wake Forest's Chris Paul to just 10 points.

The series between Illinois and Wake Forest is tied at 1-1. The Demon Deacons won 75-73 in overtime in the 1998-99 season in a neutral site game in New York City.

Wake Forest reached the NCAA tournament this past season, losing in a First Four game to Kansas State. The Demon Deacons finished the 2016-17 season with a 19-14 record — the best of Danny Manning's three seasons as coach.

Other opponents reportedly on Illinois' 2017-18 season include DePaul (Nov. 17 in Champaign), UNLV (Dec. 9 in Las Vegas), New Mexico State (in Chicago) and Missouri (in St. Louis).