Underwood lands another recruit

Brad Underwood’s first recruiting class at Illinois keeps growing.

A source close to the Illinois program confirmed to The News-Gazette late Monday night the Illini received a commitment from Matic Vesel, a 6-foot-9 forward from Slovenia.

Scout.com and Illinois Prep Bullseye first reported on the story.

Vesel plays on the Under-20 Slovenian national team and also plays for the Helios Suns, a professional team in his home country.

The news of Underwood adding another big man comes less than a week after Illinois received a commitment from Detroit Jesuit center Greg Eboigbodin.

Vesel and Eboigbodin are late additions to the 2017 class, which also consists of guard Mark Smith, The News-Gazette's 2017 All-State Player of the Year after a stellar senior season at Edwardsville, guard Trent Frazier from Wellington, Fla., and guard Da'Monte Williams, a Peoria Manual product and son of former Illini standout Frank Williams.

Frazier and Williams both committed to the Illini and signed with Illinois with John Groce at the helm. Smith, Eboigbodin and Vesel are all 2017 recruits who Underwood has landed.

Illinois started on-campus summer workouts on Monday. It's unclear when Vesel might join the Illini in said workouts.