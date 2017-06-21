Dosunmu's visit about relationship building

Beat writer Scott Richey's chat returns at 12:30 p.m. today.

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu had one priority with his unofficial visit to Illinois on Tuesday.

The Illini had been firmly on Dosumnu’s recruiting radar since May 2016 when he was offered by former coach John Groce. Tuesday was Dosunmu’s opportunity for some one-on-one time with Brad Underwood and the new Illini coaching staff.

“My main focus for today’s visit was to finally have a face to face with Coach Underwood and the entire coaching staff,” Dosunmu said after his visit. “I feel good about it. I know we got off to a good start.”

Underwood, who also recruited Dosunmu when he was at Oklahoma State, offered him again this April — more a reaffirmation of the previous Illinois offer than anything. Tuesday was more about relationship building.

“My parents are big on relationships,” Dosunmu said. “They did the same with choosing a high school for my sisters and brothers. Just something they have instilled in me. Relationships, vibes, energy. It’s really big in my family.”

Dosunmu fits the profile of the type of bigger lead guard Underwood is targeting at Illinois. The 6-foot-5 Morgan Park point guard is dangerous with the ball in his hands both as a scorer and a facilitator.

Dosunmu averaged 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds per game for the Class 3A state champion Mustangs this past season and put up 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in the first four sessions of the Nike EYBL circuit this spring.

“My role is being a playmaker,” Dosunmu said. “Hopefully any coach that’s recruiting me understands that that’s my game — creating plays, getting my teammates involved and scoring when necessary.”

Dosunmu picked up offers from North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Kansas, Ohio State and Boston College since late April, bringing his total to 25. He’ll jump back into grassroots action in July with Mac Irvin Fire and said he plans to squeeze more visits in the rest of this month. He’ll be at Northwestern on Tuesday.

“As of now nothing else confirmed, but working on getting to as mnay as possible before August,” Dosunmu said. “My timeline, I have no idea. My parents said we will sit down after July and figure that out.”