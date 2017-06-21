Former Illini Williams transferring to George Washington
Former Illinois guard D.J. Williams will transfer to George Washington per a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-7 guard announced he was leaving Illinois on May 8. In accordance with NCAA rules, he must sit out the 2017-18 season.
Williams played sparingly in his two seasons at Illinois after joining the Illini as a consensus top 100 recruit out of Simeon in the Class of 2014. He averaged 2.3 points in 17 games in the 2016-17 season and played just 12 total minutes in the final 19 games of the season. He had 16 DNPs in that span.
George Washington went 20-15 last season and finished sixth in the Atlantic-10. The Colonials reached the second round of the CBI before falling to Illinois-Chicago.
