Former Illini Williams transferring to George Washington

Former Illinois guard D.J. Williams will transfer to George Washington per a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-7 guard announced he was leaving Illinois on May 8. In accordance with NCAA rules, he must sit out the 2017-18 season.

Williams played sparingly in his two seasons at Illinois after joining the Illini as a consensus top 100 recruit out of Simeon in the Class of 2014. He averaged 2.3 points in 17 games in the 2016-17 season and played just 12 total minutes in the final 19 games of the season. He had 16 DNPs in that span.

George Washington went 20-15 last season and finished sixth in the Atlantic-10. The Colonials reached the second round of the CBI before falling to Illinois-Chicago.