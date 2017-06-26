Illini offer 2019 forward

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' recruiting efforts under Brad Underwood have made big men a priority in future classes. The Illini continued that pursuit Monday with an offer to Class of 2019 forward Drew Timme.

Timme, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound prospect out of Richardson, Texas, announced the offer on Twitter late Monday afternoon. He's rated as a four-star prospect by both Scout and Rivals and checks in nationally as the No. 69 and No. 87 recruit, respectively, by those services.

Thankful to receive an offer from coach Underwood and Walker at the University of Illinois @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/9BeaHl3hAS — drew timme (@drewtimme2) June 26, 2017

Timme played up an age group on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring for Pro Skills Elite. He's the team's second leading scorer at 12.2 points per game and shot 60 percent from the field in the first four EYBL sessions. Timme is also averaging 8.3 rebounds per game.

Illinois is recruiting a handful of other 2019 big men, including Normal West's Francis Okoro, Belleville West's E.J. Liddell and New Yorkers Kofi Cockburn and Aidan Igiehon. Timme, who can play the 4 or 5, holds offers from more than a dozen other progams, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Purdue and SMU.