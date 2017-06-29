Texas tackle commits to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Recruiting the state of Texas has been just as high a priority for Illinois in the Class of 2018 as recruiting Florida.

The payoff from the latter has already started, with three straight commits out of the Sunshine State in the last two weeks.

Hitting Texas hard paid off early Thursday with a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Kievan Myers. The Bishop Dunne product out of Dallas announced his commitment on Twitter just after midnight Thursday morning.

"I am honored to say that I have reached this point in my life where I'm ready to commit," Myers' note on Twitter read. "I am truly blessed and all praise goese to the man above. With that being said, I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be the person I am today.

"I would also like ot thank my family and friends for making me the man I am today. I would also want to thank all the coaches who showed interest in me. With that being said, I would like to commit to the University of Illinois."

Myers chose the Illini over offers from several other Power 5 programs, including Arizona, Colorado, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia. The 6-foot-5, 333-pound tackle is the eighth commit in Illinois' 2018 class and third offensive lineman along with Danvile's Julian Pearl and Belleville Althoff's Jordyn Slaughter.

How firm Myers' commitment is remains to be seen. He ended his Twitter note about his commitment: "My recruiting process is still open to all coaches and schools."