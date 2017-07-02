Coleman-Lands transferring to DePaul

CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands will transfer to DePaul, Scout.com's Evan Daniels reported Sunday evening. Coleman-Lands, who opted to leave the Illini in late May, reportedly also considered Xavier and Gonzaga before choosing the Blue Demons.

DePaul was always considered the likely landing spot for the 6-foot-3 guard out of Indianapolis after Blue Demons coach Dave Leitao hired former La Lumiere coach Shane Heirman as an assistant in early May. Heirman coached Coleman-Lands at La Lumiere and also helped DePaul land 2018 Lakers guard Tyger Campbell.

Coleman-Lands was the second player to transfer from Illinois in the offseason after the coaching change from John Groce to Brad Underwood. Fellow guard D.J. Williams ultimately landed at George Washington, a decision announced June 21.

Coleman-Lands differed from Williams, who played sparingly, in he was a key part of the Illinois rotation the past two seasons. Coleman-Lands played in all 69 games in his two-year Illinois career and started 39 times.

Coleman-Lands’ production dipped in the 2016-17 season after he averaged 10.3 points per game as a freshman in 2015-16 and set the Illinois record for three-pointers made with 87, hitting them at a 42 percent clip. Coleman-Lands averaged just 8.0 ppg in 2016-17 and shot 38 percent from three-point range.