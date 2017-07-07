Alexander: Joining Illini staff 'a no-brainer'

CHAMPAIGN — Geoff Alexander played for Brad Underwood for two seasons at Western Illinois. Then coached with him three more at Daytona State College.

The opportunity to work with Underwood again — even if it meant a move from an on-court coaching position to off-the-court staff — was one Alexander couldn’t turn down. That it comes at Illinois sealed the deal.

Underwood officially named Alexander assistant to the head coach Friday, with the former Lincoln standout already in Champaign and on the job.

“I’ve been an Illinois fan my entire life,” Alexander said. “I know how (Underwood) does things. His brand of basketball is exciting. I just wanted to be a part of it.”

Alexander fills Stephen Gentry’s open position on Underwood’s staff. Gentry left the program in early June to return to his alma mater, Gonzaga, as director of operations.

“(Alexander) has great familiarity with me and our system, and being from Lincoln and playing and recruiting this state, he has connections with coaches and programs throughout Illinois,” Underwood said. “Most importantly, Geoff is a great basketball mind. He spent the last five years at Evansville with Marty Simmons, who is a tremendous offensive basketball coach.

“So I’m excited to get to explore some of the things he picked up during his time there. Geoff is a student of the game at all levels, including the NBA, and will push the envelope in terms of challenging our staff with fresh ideas and perspective.”

Alexander, who earned honorable mention News-Gazette All-State honors in 1995 at Lincoln, brings 17 years of coaching experience to Illinois. He worked as a graduate assistant at WIU for two seasons before stops at Jacksonville College, Daytona State College, Idaho State, Eastern Illinois and the last five seasons at Evansville.

“I think (Illinois is) a stepping stone, and he’s using it to move again,” said longtime Lincoln coach Neil Alexander, Geoff’s dad. “He wants to be a head coach, and I think all the assistant coaches at that level have dreams of being a head coach.

“Being able to learn and develop and see what Brad Underwood does, I don’t think he could turn that down. He’s going to be able to learn the under side of it, more the administrative side of coaching. ... Hopefully that will be a strong point for him when he goes out searching for a head job.”

Alexander’s role at Illinois will include plenty of film study and idea sharing. He’ll also continue diving into the analytics that are driving the game more each season.

“It’s becoming a big thing in basketball at all levels,” Alexander said. “The numbers speak volumes. It just gives you another way to improve and to see the game in a different way.”

Alexander’s history, not only with Underwood but also Illinois, made accepting the job “a no-brainer.” He grew up a “die-hard fan,” attended team camps at Illinois under Lou Henson and made trips back for games when fellow Lincoln standout Brian Cook was starring for the Illini.

Being a part of Underwood’s attempt to right the Illinois basketball ship also has its appeal.

“He has an incredible ability to relate to these young men,” Alexander said. “He works hard at it. He studies it. It’s something he’s always been really good at. When I played for him, he had the ability to push me and do things to get the most out of myself.”

Neil Alexander got to know Underwood when his son played for the Leathernecks, and having spent 11 seasons coaching at Bushnell-Prairie City — just 15 miles from Macomb — kept tabs on WIU prior to his son’s time there, too.

“He’s always been an intense individual that demands a lot,” Neil Alexander said. “I have a lot of good feelings that he’s going to get the job done. They did at Western Illinois, and every step that he’s taken along his career speaks for itself.”