Underwood fills open position on staff

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood had an unexpected opening on his coaching staff when Stephen Gentry returned to his alma mater, Gonzaga, in early June. Underwood filled that role Friday by hiring Geoff Alexander as assistant to the head coach.

Alexander, who has 17 years experience as a coach, will reconnect with Underwood at Illinois after playing for the new Illini coach at Western Illinois and working as an assistant coach for Underwood at Daytona State College from 2003-06.

"We're excited to have Geoff joining the Illinois basketball program," Underwood said in a release. "He and I have a long history together dating back to our days at Western Illinois and Daytona Beach. He has great familiarity with me and our system, and being from Lincoln and playing and recruiting this state, he has connections with coaches and programs throughout Illinois."

The former Lincoln standout — he earned News-Gazette honorable mention all-state honors in 1995 — joins the Illinois staff after spending the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Evansville. His other Division I coaching experience includes five seasons at Idaho State, where he served as the Bengals' recruiting coordinator, and one season at Eastern Illinois.

Alexander worked as a graduate assistant at Western Illinois for two seasons before getting his first coaching job at Jacksonville (Texas) College. He stayed in Texas two seasons before being hired by Underwood the first time.

"Most importantly, Geoff is a great basketball mind," Underwood said. "He spent the last five years at Evansville with Marty Simmons, who is a tremendous offensive basketball coach. So I'm excited to get to explore some of the things he picked up during his time there. Geoff is a student of the game at all levels, including the NBA, and will push the envelope in terms of challenging our staff with fresh ideas and perspective."