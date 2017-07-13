Paul reportedly signs with Spurs

Brandon Paul is getting another shot at the NBA. The former Illinois guard signed a guaranteed contract with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Paul signed a partially guaranteed contract last July with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was a training camp cut.

Paul left Cleveland's Summer League team earlier this week after playing three games for the Cavaliers in Las Vegas after a four-game stint with the Dallas Mavericks in the Orlando Summer League earlier this month.

Paul averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists per game for the Mavericks in Orlando. He followed that up with 14.3 points, five reboudns, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Cavaliers.

Following his four-year Illinois career, Paul has played three of the past four seasons in Europe, includign stops in Russia and Spain. He spent the 2016-17 season playing for top Turkish team Anadolu Efes, where he put 8.6 ppg and shot 41.5 percent from three-point range in 23 Euroleague games.