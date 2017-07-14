Breakout Peach Jam star gets UI offer

CHAMPAIGN — Jericole Hellems lit up social media this week with his play at Peach Jam for Bradley Beal Elite. Showcasing a versatile game, the 6-foot-7 wing out of Chaminade College Prep in St. Louis has been an undoubtable breakout performer at the Nike championship event.

Multiple offers have come pouring in for the Class of 2018 prospect. Hellems added five Friday, including Illinois, Kansas State, Boston College, Georgia Tech and UMass.

Hellems averaged 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds during the first four EYBL sessions in April and May. His numbers have skyrocketed at Peach Jam, as Bradley Beal Elite posted a 4-0 record heading into its Friday night matchup with Cal Supreme Elite. In those four games, Hellems has averaged 28.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and two steals per game.

During the 2016-17 high school season, Hellems helped guide Chaminade to a 24-7 record in its first post-Jayson Tatum season. He led the Red Devils in scoring at 21.6 ppg, while shooting 45 percent from three-point range. Hellems also chipped in 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for Chaminade.

Hellems, a three-star recruit, also holds an Indiana offer. He joins a litany of wings offered by the Illini, including Champaign Central's Tim Finke, Simeon's Talen Horton-Tucker and fellow out-of-state prospects Kaden Archie (Texas), Nassir Little (Florida) and D.J. Stewart (Mississippi).