Illini offer Morgan Park big man

CHAMPAIGN — Tamell Pearson played a reserve role during Morgan Park's Class 3A state title run backing up senior big man Lenell Henry. The 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward started defining his own game this spring on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Mac Irvin Fire, and turned a strong showing thus far this week at the Peach Invitational into an Illinois offer Friday afternoon.

Pearson averaged 6.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during the first four EYBL sessions this spring. He opened Peach Invitational play Thursday with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks against UPlay and followed that up later that same night with 22 points and seven rebounds against Pro Skills.

The Morgan Park forward is both high school and AAU teammates with Illinois target Ayo Dosunmu. The five-star point guard is ranked as high as No. 21 in the country.

Pearson, who was also offered by Washington State on Friday, holds other offers from Oklahoma State, UTEP, Cleveland State, Northern Illinois, Missouri State, Miami (Ohio), Southern Illinois, Milwaukee, UAB and Illinois-Chicago.

Illinois has targeted several post players in the 2018 class. Also on the Illini radar are Corliss' George Conditt, Florida big men Silvio De Sousa, Darius Days and Colin Castleton, Amadou Sow out of Prolific Prep and Texan Morris Udeze.