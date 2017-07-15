Illinois offers 2019 point guard

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois hasn't targeted many points guards in the 2019 class, but the ones the Illini coaches have fit the profile Brad Underwood seems to prefer. They're all long for lead guards.

The latest, Jalen Lecque, fits the bill. Per multiple reports, the point guard originally out of the Bronx recevied an Illinois offer Saturday afternoon.

Lecque, in fact, matches fellow 2019 Illini point guard Grant Sherfield almost exactly. Lecque checks in at 6-foot-4 and 165 pounds, while Sherfield — an Arlington, Texas, native — is 6-4 and tips the scales at 170 pounds.

Lecque is playing this AAU season for Southern Stampede on the Nike EYBL circuit. He averaged 17 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists during the first four spring sessions in April and May.

Lecque will play the 2017-18 high school season at The Christ School in Arden, N.C. The New York native averaged about 11 ppg at Monsignor Scanlan in the Bronx during the 2016-17 season.

Ranked as a four-star recruit by Scout and Rivals and five-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports, Lecque has other power six offers from Miami, Providence, Auburn, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Georgia, Wake Forest, Kansas State, St. John's, Seton Hall, TCU, Florida, Georgia Tech and Tennesseee.

Illinois' offer to Lecque drifts slightly away from the coaching staff's focus on 2019 recruiting. The Illini had mainly targeted wings and bigs — like fellow Tri-state area recruits Kofi Cockburn, Aidan Igiehon and Khalil Whitney (via Chicago) — thus far under Underwood.