Class of 2018 guard snags Illini offer

CHAMPAIGN — Nate Hinton had his share of scholarship offers before the start of last week’s evaluation period, the first of three this month. After helping lead Team Loaded NC to the championship game of the adidas Uprising Gauntlet Finale, Hinton’s recruitment hit an entirely different level.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Class of 2018 guard has received 16 offers since Saturday, with Illinois joining the fray Tuesday afternoon. Hinton now counts 13 power six offers among his 30-plus, including five from the Big Ten.

Hinton’s rapid rise in recruiting circles can be traced directly to his five games last week in Spartanburg, S.C. While he’s considered a combo guard, Hinton ran the Team Loaded NC offense and averaged 17 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals per game. Hinton also shot 55 percent from the field, while connecting on 56 percent of his three-pointers with a strong final two games from behind the arc.

Hinton, who transferred back to Gaston Day School for the 2016-17 season after one year at Northside Christian in Charlotte, helped lead the Spartans to a 23-win season before they fell in the semifinals of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association. He averaged 19.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.6 steals in his junior season.

Hinton is a consensus three-star recruit. Some of his other offers include Minnesota, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Clemson, Miami, Auburn, Pittsburgh and Indiana.