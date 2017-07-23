Illini offer 2018 forward

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is still in pursuit of multiple big men in the Class of 2018, with targets both in-state (George Conditt and Tamell Pearson) and nationally (Colin Castleton and Amadou Sow). That number grew late Saturday with an offer to Amanze Ngumezi, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward out of Savannah, Ga.

The Illini offer was one of several over the weekend for Ngumezi. The three-star prospect also received power six offers from Virginia Tech and Georgia and added one from Tennessee on Sunday.

Ngumezi played on the adidas Uprising circuit this spring and summer for 1 Family, teaming up with Nassir Little — another Illini recruiting target. Ngumezi averaged 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10 games while shooting 38 percent from three-point range and 44 percent from the field overall. Little was 1 Family’s scoring leader, with the highly sought after four-star wing averaging 17.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Ngumezi holds other offers from Mississippi State, Wichita State, Clemson, Houston, Rutgers, Middle Tennessee, UMass, South Florida, Northern Illinois, Florida Gulf Coast, UAB and Cleveland State.