Checking in with Malcolm Hill

Photo by: Provided WDWS' Tim Ditman interviews former Illini Malcolm Hill via FaceTime on 7-27-17.

Former Illini Malcolm Hill got off to a hot start in his stint with the Pure Foods Star Hotshots of the Philippine Basketball Association. Hill poured in 28 points and 11 rebounds in a 101-92 win over the Alaska Aces on Friday night (Phillippines time).



On the morning of his debut (Thursday night in Illinois), Hill checked in via FaceTime with WDWS' Tim Ditman.



"I think I'm the youngest in the whole league," Hill said. "A lot of guys think it's funny. There's a guy old enough to be my dad. He just turned 40."

Listen to the full interview on Friday's night's SportsTalk on WDWS. The show streams from 5:10 to 6 p.m. here. That's Saturday morning if you're on Phillippines time.